5/10/15: The youngest speaker, Cooperative Best Effort-2003, and vanity plates

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.



To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5, 10 and 15 years ago.



• 15 YEARS AGO: JUNE 11-17, 2003



The coalition and the youngest speaker in history



On June 11 the leaders of Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Orinats Yerkir Party and ARF signed a memorandum to form the coalition government.



Armenian President Robert Kocharyan said that the signing of the memorandum was an unprecedented event in the country’s history and expressed hope that all three parties would cooperate effectively within the new government.



Signing of the coalition memorandum Photo: Photolure

Serzh Sargsyan at the opening of Cooperative Best Effort-2003 Photo: Photolure

• 10 YEARS AGO: JUNE 11-17, 2008

Photo: Photolure

• 5 YEARS AGO: JUNE 11-17, 2013