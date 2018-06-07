5/10/15: Oskanyan-Gül talks, NPP debate, Sargsyan predicts a “fiasco” for Azerbaijan

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.
To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5, 10 and 15 years ago.
• 15 YEARS AGO: JUNE 4-10, 2003
EU comments on the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant
The European Union was ready to allocate 100 million EURO for the provision of safe closing of Armenian nuclear power plant, Director of the EU Commission External Relations General Department Hugues Mingarelli said in Yerevan on June 4. Mingarelli stressed that the EU continued insisting on the necessity of quick closing of the plant and intended to hold a conference of donor-states, dedicated to realization of the task in the near future.
Photo: Unian
Minister of Trade and Economic Development of Armenia Karen Chshmarityan responded that Yerevan’s position remained unchanged: the nuclear station should function until Armenia had alternative energy sources.
Oskanyan-Gül talks
Armenian Foreign Minister Vardan Oskanyan met with his Turkish counterpart Abdullah Gül in Madrid on June 4.
The Oskanyan-Gül meeting was the first after the Justice and Development Party won the elections in Turkey and formed a new government. After the meeting, the ministers stated the importance of normalizing bilateral relations and agreed to continue the dialogue.
• 10 YEARS AGO: JUNE 4-10, 2008
The first Sargsyan-Aliyev meeting
Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Ilham Aliyev met in Saint Petersburg on June 6. It was their first meeting after Serzh Sargsyan’s election as president.
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian described the meeting as “positive and constructive”.
Photo: REUTERS
“The Presidents became familiar with each others’ approaches and ordered the Foreign Ministers to continue talks with the assistance of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs,” said Nalbandian.
The NPP story returns
Until a new unit is built for the Armenian nuclear power plant, the closure of the current reactor is out of the question, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Armenia Armen Movsisyan said on June 6.
According to him, the construction would start in 2012 with involvement of foreign capital.
In April 2018, several days prior to resignation, Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan admitted that the new unit project was frozen.
Merabashvili talks Armenia’s position
Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia Vano Merabishvili noted that the international community was “more liberal” towards Armenia, since the republic did not strive to join NATO.
Photo: REUTERS
“We have bad relations with Russia, since we want to enter NATO, and NATO looks at us under a magnifying glass for the same reason. If we compare the conclusions as to how the presidential elections in Armenia and Georgia were conducted and read the assessment of the Western observers, the assessment of rally dispersion in Yerevan was milder than of the one in Tbilisi. The only reason is that Armenia is not going to join NATO, so the attitude towards it is more liberal,” Vano Merabashvili said n the interview to Kommersant Vlast on June 9.
• 5 YEARS AGO: JUNE 4-10, 2013
Serzh Sargsyan predicts a “fiasco” for Azerbaijan
On June 5, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan said, “We should continue modernization and diversification of our economy to get more favorable conditions in the new situation expected in the region in a few years.”
While speaking at the session of the National Security Council, the head of the state noted confidently that the state of affairs in the region would change within 3-4 years and Armenia should be ready for it.
Photo: Armenian President's press office
Sargsyan pointed out that experts were predicting a fiasco for Azerbaijan in 2-3 years.
“Amid the chronic decline in oil and gas extraction, the authorities of the neighboring country continue spending the accumulated means the way even their rivals couldn't plan. Only momentary fiestas - that's the logic of the pursued policy. Funds are spent with insane speed in disposable areas,” said Serzh Sargsyan.
Less than three years were left until the April War of 2016.
Ara Tadevosyan
