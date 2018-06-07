5/10/15: Oskanyan-Gül talks, NPP debate, Sargsyan predicts a “fiasco” for Azerbaijan

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.



To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5, 10 and 15 years ago.



• 15 YEARS AGO: JUNE 4-10, 2003



EU comments on the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant



The European Union was ready to allocate 100 million EURO for the provision of safe closing of Armenian nuclear power plant, Director of the EU Commission External Relations General Department Hugues Mingarelli said in Yerevan on June 4. Mingarelli stressed that the EU continued insisting on the necessity of quick closing of the plant and intended to hold a conference of donor-states, dedicated to realization of the task in the near future.



Hugues Mingarelli Photo: Unian

• 10 YEARS AGO: JUNE 4-10, 2008

Serzh Sargsyan and Ilham Aliyev Photo: REUTERS

Vano Merabishvili Photo: REUTERS

• 5 YEARS AGO: JUNE 4-10, 2013